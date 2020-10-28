CCHD COVID-19 Update #186 (October 28, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — 32 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28638, seven in 28630, and one in 28611. Four patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 12 are between 25 and 49; 18 are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends wearing a mask to make trick-or-treating safer. Specifically, the CDC says:

Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-28-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.