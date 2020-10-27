CCHD COVID-19 Update #185 (October 27, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 27, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The Health Department learned of the 32nd COVID-19-related death today. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death, and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28638, one in 28630, and one in 28655. Two patients are between 18 and 24; one is between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; and one is over the age of 75.

The number of cases associated with the outbreak at Shaire Center has risen to 22.

To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends taking the following precautions to make trick-or-treating safer:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-27-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.