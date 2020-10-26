CCHD COVID-19 Update #184 (October 26, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 26, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 26, 2020.

Ninety-eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported since late Saturday — 57 in the 28645 Zip code, 22 in 28630, 12 in 28638, two in 28611, three in 28601, one in 28655, and one is 28605 (Blowing Rock). Thirteen patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 28 are between 25 and 49; 32 patients are between 50 and 64; 10 are between 65 and 74; and five patients are over the age of 75.

Today’s total marks the highest number of cases included in a single report. Prior to today, the highest number of cases recorded in a single report was 69.

“Our staff is just beginning to contact tract the cases reported since late Saturday,” explained Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Upon initial review of these cases, we do not see obvious connections pointing to new outbreaks or clusters, but we will continue to monitor for any connections between cases. The one change we’ve seen is an increase in testing.”

In the month of October, an average of 285 tests have been conducted daily. In comparison, an average of 145 tests were conducted daily in September, 238 in August, and 234 in July.

The Health Department learned of the 31st COVID-19-related death today. The patient was over the age of 75, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying conditions.

To help slow the spread of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent recommends the following people avoid hosting or participating in in-person Halloween festivities:

Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not been released from quarantine

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

Anyone waiting for COVID-19 viral test results

Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days

People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-26-2020