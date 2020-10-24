CCHD COVID-19 Update #183 (October 24, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported today — seven in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28630, and two in the 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Fifty-nine patients were released today and added to the recovered count, bringing the total number of recovered to 1559.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-24-2020

