CCHD COVID-19 Update #182 (October 23, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 23, 2020.

Fifty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported today — 34 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, 10 in the 28638, and two in 20601. Six patients are under the age of 17; five are between the ages of 18 and 24; 15 are between 25 and 49; nine patients are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and 10 patients are over the age of 75.

Caldwell County Health Department continues to follow clusters and outbreaks in the community. The outbreak at Focus Behavioral Health and the cluster at Moravian Prep are both closed, while cases associated with the outbreak at Shaire Center have increased to 17.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-23-2020

