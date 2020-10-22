CCHD COVID-19 Update #181 (October 22, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County Health Department confirmed seven cases at Shaire Center, marking the second outbreak at the facility.

The first outbreak, which closed on August 20, had four cases. Staff at the facility continue to work closely with the Caldwell County Health Department to adhere to CDC and NCDHHS guidelines and to minimize exposure.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported today — 30 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, 11 in the 28638, one in 20601, and one in 28606. Six patients are under the age of 17; eight are between the ages of 18 and 24; 15 are between 25 and 49; nine patients are between 50 and 64; eight are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized — 11 at UNC Caldwell and the remaining patients are at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge–Morganton (formerly Grace Hospital), Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-22-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.