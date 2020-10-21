CCHD COVID-19 Update #180 (October 21, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported today — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, 13 in the 28638, and one in 20601. Fourteen patients are under the age of 17; three are between the ages of 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; eight are between 65 and 74; and six patients are over the age of 75.

More than 350 positive cases have been reported in the county in the last 14 days. During that same period, over 3800 tests were conducted.

While cases continue to increase, so do the number of patients counted as recovered. Ninety-five patients were release today, bringing the number of recovered patients to 1476. As patients recover, the Health Department can close clusters and outbreaks. The cluster at Poarch Chapel Missionary Methodist Church and the outbreak at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation are now closed.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-21-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.