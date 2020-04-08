CCHD COVID-19 Update #18 (April 8, 2020)…One New Positive COVID-19 Case (Total 12)

LENOIR, NC (April 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 12 0 898 756 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 3 28645 8 28630 1

*Updated at 5 p.m. on April 8

Caldwell County has one new positive case of COVID-19. Public health officials are investigating and providing for the essential needs of the patient.

At the time of testing, patients are instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared. Six patients have recovered.

Remember, COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and between people who are in close contact (within six feet) of one another. Caldwell County Health Department and Emergency Services remind people to “Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Stay Home.”

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.