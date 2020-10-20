CCHD COVID-19 Update #179 (October 20, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Today, 80 COVID-19 patients were released and are now counted as recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1381. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported today — one in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and six in the 28638. Two patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; six are between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; and one is between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.