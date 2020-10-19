CCHD COVID-19 Update #178 (October 19, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 19, 2020.

Forty-eight COVID-19 cases were reported today — 24 in the 28645 Zip code, 15 in 28630, six in the 28638, two in 28601, and one in 28655. Seven patients are under the age of 17; three are between the ages of 18 and 24; 19 patients are between 25 and 49; 12 patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age 75.

The number of COVID cases in Caldwell County continues to increase. As of today, 477 cases have been reported in October. For the entire month of September, 270 cases were reported, 338 in August, and 685 in July, the most cases reported in a single month.

“It is important for everyone to continuing taking precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Steps like handwashing, wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart, and staying home if you are sick are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 should remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

10 days after symptom onset

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.