CCHD COVID-19 Update #177 (October 17, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and three in the 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; one is between the ages of 18 and 24; 11 patients are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and five are over the age 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-16-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.