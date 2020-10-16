CCHD COVID-19 Update #176 (October 16, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 16, 2020.

Thirty-four COVID-19 cases were reported today — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, five in the 28638, and one in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; four are between the ages of 18 and 24; 11 patients are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age 75.

For North Carolina residents who plan to vote in-person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommend the following protective measures:

Wear a face mask throughout the voting process. Free masks are available at all early voting sites and Election Day precincts for voters who do not bring one.

Stay 6-feet apart while at the polling location and waiting in line.

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting at the polling location. Hand sanitizer will be available at every voting place.

Consider voting at off-peak times, such as mid-morning, to avoid crowds.

Stay home if you do not feel well. Voters are encouraged to isolate if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider being tested.

