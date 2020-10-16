CCHD COVID-19 Update #176 (October 16, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 16, 2020.
Thirty-four COVID-19 cases were reported today — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, five in the 28638, and one in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; four are between the ages of 18 and 24; 11 patients are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age 75.
For North Carolina residents who plan to vote in-person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommend the following protective measures:
- Wear a face mask throughout the voting process. Free masks are available at all early voting sites and Election Day precincts for voters who do not bring one.
- Stay 6-feet apart while at the polling location and waiting in line.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting at the polling location. Hand sanitizer will be available at every voting place.
- Consider voting at off-peak times, such as mid-morning, to avoid crowds.
- Stay home if you do not feel well. Voters are encouraged to isolate if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider being tested.
CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-16-2020
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.