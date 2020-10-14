CCHD COVID-19 Update #174 (October 14, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Fifty COVID-19 cases were reported today — 29 in the 28645 Zip code, 13 in 28630, and eight in the 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; four are between the ages of 18 and 24; 18 patients are between 25 and 49; 17 patients are between 50 and 64; six are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

Any place where people gather poses a risk for COVID-19 transmission. Places of worship and all entities where people congregate should have a plan in pace to minimize COVID-19 transmission. NC Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guidance for churches to include information on social distancing and minimizing exposure, face coverings, cleaning and hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations, and more. To see the full guidance document, visit here.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-14-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.