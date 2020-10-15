CCHD COVID-19 Update #174 (October 14, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Twenty-two COVID-19 cases were reported today — 12 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, three in the 28638, and one in 28601. Three patients are under the age of 17; two are between the ages of 18 and 24; eight patients are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; and one is between 65 and 74.

During October, Caldwell County has experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. So far this month, the county is averaging 28.54 new cases per day. To give comparison, the average daily case count in April was 1.23, in May 4.15, in June 9.21, in July 24.46, in August 15.36, and 10.80 in September.

“We must continue to work together to protect ourselves and our loved ones. While not all of us risk a severe case of the virus, we all risk getting and spreading the virus to others – maybe without realizing we’re sick,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “If we want to get back to overall health, we to continue taking precautions like washing hands frequently, staying six feet from others and wearing a face covering in public.”

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-15-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.