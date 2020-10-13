CCHD COVID-19 Update #173 (October 13, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, and one in the 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; three are between the ages of 18 and 24; four patients are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between 50 and 64.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to the flu. Symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-13-2020

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.