CCHD COVID-19 Update #173 (October 13, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 13, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, and one in the 28638. One patient is under the age of 17; three are between the ages of 18 and 24; four patients are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between 50 and 64.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to the flu. Symptoms, ranging from mild to severe, may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.