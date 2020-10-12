CCHD COVID-19 Update #172 (October 12, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 12, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 12, 2020.

Caldwell County learned of its 30th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was over the age of 75 was hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Forty-seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, 11 in 28630, nine in the 28638, one in 28601, and three in 28611. Five patients are under the age of 17; seven patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; 16 patients are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64; five are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 10-12-2020

