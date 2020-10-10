Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #171 (October 10, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients
1956 33 1146 781
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
29 10 3 5
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
24,929 22,555 7.85%
28645 28630 28638 28601 28611 28667 28606 28655 28624 28605
1075 504 284 50 21 12 5 4 1 0
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
272 214 698 429 221 122
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
76.04% 4.99% 17.75% 0.39 0.06% 0.78%

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, and nine in the 28638. Five patients are under the age of 17; four patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

