CCHD COVID-19 Update #171 (October 10, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 10, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 10, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1956
|33
|1146
|781
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|29
|10
|3
|5
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|24,929
|22,555
|7.85%
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28611
|28667
|28606
|28655
|28624
|28605
|1075
|504
|284
|50
|21
|12
|5
|4
|1
|0
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|272
|214
|698
|429
|221
|122
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|76.04%
|4.99%
|17.75%
|0.39
|0.06%
|0.78%
Thirty-three COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, and nine in the 28638. Five patients are under the age of 17; four patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.