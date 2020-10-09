Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #170 (October 9, 2020)

By Caldwell County Health Department 4
Post Views: 5

LENOIR, NC (October 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 9, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients
1923 26 1146 748
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
29 10 3 5
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
24,929 22,555 7.71%
28645 28630 28638 28601 28611 28667 28606 28655 28624 28605
1065 490 275 50 21 12 5 4 1 0
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
267 210 689 418 218 121
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
76.04% 4.99% 17.75% 0.39 0.06% 0.78%

Twenty-six COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, 11 in 28630, four in the 28638, and one in 28611. One patient is under the age of 17; five patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; nine patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.  

The cluster at the Caldwell County Courthouse has been closed. NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological link between cases.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 214 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.