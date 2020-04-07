CCHD COVID-19 Update #17 (April 7, 2020)…No New Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total 11)

LENOIR, NC (April 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 11 0 832 679 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 3 28645 8

*Updated at 4 p.m. on April 7

As of 4 p.m., Caldwell County has no new confirmed cases.

The CDC recommends that anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as fever and cough, stay home, call their doctor, if needed, and isolate. Healthcare providers will guide patients on whether or not they need to be tested. For people with mild symptoms who do not need medical care, being tested will not change the healthcare provider’s instructions for care. Detailed instructions from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services can be found at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home except to provide essential services, visit essential businesses, exercise, or help a family member or friend. For anyone who must go out, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering. For information on face coverings and how to make them, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/protecting-yourself.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.

Additional Information

Essential workers can receive information about local child care by calling 1-888-600-1685. If an essential worker needs financial assistance for emergency child care, they can complete the COVID-19 Parent Application for Financial Assistance for Emergency Child Care found at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/child-care and submit it to their child care provider.