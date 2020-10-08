CCHD COVID-19 Update #169 (October 8, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1897 24 1115 753 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 15 3 6 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 24,684 22,225 7.69% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 1055 479 271 50 12 20 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 266 205 680 409 219 120 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 74.64% 5.35% 18.73% 0.43% 0.06% 0.79%

Twenty-four COVID-19 cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28630, five in the 28638, and two in 28601. Three patients are under the age of 17; eight patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and three patients are between 65 and 74.

The cluster at Marx Industry is now closed. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiolocal link.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.