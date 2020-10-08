CCHD COVID-19 Update #169 (October 8, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 8, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1897
|24
|1115
|753
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|29
|15
|3
|6
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|24,684
|22,225
|7.69%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|1055
|479
|271
|50
|12
|20
|4
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|266
|205
|680
|409
|219
|120
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|74.64%
|5.35%
|18.73%
|0.43%
|0.06%
|0.79%
Twenty-four COVID-19 cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28630, five in the 28638, and two in 28601. Three patients are under the age of 17; eight patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and three patients are between 65 and 74.
The cluster at Marx Industry is now closed. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiolocal link.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.