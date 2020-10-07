CCHD COVID-19 Update #168 (October 7, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1873 39 1115 729 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 14 3 5 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 24,430 22,007 7.67% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 1039 478 266 48 12 20 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 263 197 671 408 214 120 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 74.64% 5.35% 18.73% 0.43% 0.06% 0.79%

Today, Caldwell County Health Department confirmed a cluster of cases at Merchant Distributors (MDI), bringing the total number of active clusters in the county to five. MDI has worked closely with the Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic to monitor and review the company’s practices and prevent the spread COVID in their facility.

Other active clusters include Poarch Chapel Missionary Methodist Church, Caldwell County Courthouse, Marx Industry, and West Lenoir Baptist Church. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiolocal link.

Thirty-nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — 18 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, nine in the 28638, one in the 28601, and two in 28601. Four patients are under the age of 17; five patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; 15 patients are between 25 and 49; nine are between 50 and 64; and six patients are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.