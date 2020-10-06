Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #167 (October 6, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients
1834 10 1112 693
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
29 12 3 4
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
24,208 21,697 7.65%
 
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 5 1021 469 257 46 12 19 4
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
259 192 656 399 208 120
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
74.64% 5.35% 18.73% 0.43% 0.06% 0.79%

 

