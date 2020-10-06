CCHD COVID-19 Update #167 (October 6, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1834 10 1112 693 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 12 3 4 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 24,208 21,697 7.65% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 1021 469 257 46 12 19 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 259 192 656 399 208 120 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 74.64% 5.35% 18.73% 0.43% 0.06% 0.79%