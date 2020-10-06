CCHD COVID-19 Update #167 (October 6, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1834
|10
|1112
|693
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|29
|12
|3
|4
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|24,208
|21,697
|7.65%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|1021
|469
|257
|46
|12
|19
|4
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|259
|192
|656
|399
|208
|120
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|74.64%
|5.35%
|18.73%
|0.43%
|0.06%
|0.79%