CCHD COVID-19 Update #166 (October 5, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 5, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 5, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1818 38 1105 690 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 15 3 4 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 23,845 21,631 7.65% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 1014 467 257 45 12 19 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 259 192 651 396 208 118 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 74.63% 5.39% 18.69% 0.43% 0.06% 0.80%

An outbreak has been confirmed at Focus Behavioral Health’s Burkwell residential facility. Six cases have been linked to the outbreak. In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Staff at the facility is working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department and continuing to adhere to CDC and NCDHHS guidelines to minimize exposure.

Thirty-eight COVID-19 cases were reported today — 22 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, eight in the 28638, and two in 28601. Eight patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 11 are between 25 and 49; four are between 50 and 64; eight patients are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

Last week, Caldwell County had a total of 120 confirmed cases — the highest number of weekly cases since the July 26.

“As schools and businesses reopen, we remind everyone to continue following the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash hands thoroughly,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). For more information about WIC, visit here.

The NCDHHS updated its COVID-19 guidance for places of worship and shared a toolkit to support faith leaders in slowing the spread of the virus. More information can be found here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.