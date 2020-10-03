Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #165 (October 3, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients
1786 25 1085 672
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
29 15 2 4
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
23,492 21,259 7.60%
 
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 5 992 461 249 43 12 19 4
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
51 189 640 392 200 114
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
73.77% 5.44% 19.51% 0.45% 0.06% 0.77%

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and five in the 28638. Five patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; six are between 25 and 49; four patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 75; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

