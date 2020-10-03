CCHD COVID-19 Update #165 (October 3, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, October 3, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1786
|25
|1085
|672
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|29
|15
|2
|4
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|23,492
|21,259
|7.60%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|992
|461
|249
|43
|12
|19
|4
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|51
|189
|640
|392
|200
|114
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|73.77%
|5.44%
|19.51%
|0.45%
|0.06%
|0.77%
Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and five in the 28638. Five patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; six are between 25 and 49; four patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 75; and one patient is over the age of 75.
