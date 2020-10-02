CCHD COVID-19 Update #164 (October 2, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1761 36 1079 653 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 15 2 4 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 23,492 21,259 7.50% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 975 456 244 43 12 19 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 246 182 633 387 198 113 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 73.77% 5.44% 19.51% 0.45% 0.06% 0.77%

Thirty-six COVID-19 cases were reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, three in the 28638, one in 28611, and two in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; one is between 40 and 64; five patients are between 65 and 75; and four patients are over the age of 75.

North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of easing restrictions today at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020. This new phase continues until at least 5 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020. Major changes under the order include the following:

Meeting spaces in hotels, conference centers, meeting halls and reception venues may host receptions, meetings, and other functions, subject to reduced capacity limits and other restrictions.

Gaming establishments may reopen, subject to reduced capacity limits.

Very large outdoor facilities with a capacity of more than 10,000 guests may reopen at 7% of the facility’s total seating capacity, if they meet certain requirements.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.