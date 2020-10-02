Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #164 (October 2, 2020)

By Caldwell County Health Department 2
Post Views: 7

LENOIR, NC (October 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients
1761 36 1079 653
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
29 15 2 4
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
23,492 21,259 7.50%
 
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 5 975 456 244 43 12 19 4
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
246 182 633 387 198 113
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
73.77% 5.44% 19.51% 0.45% 0.06% 0.77%

Thirty-six COVID-19 cases were reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, three in the 28638, one in 28611, and two in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; one is between 40 and 64; five patients are between 65 and 75; and four patients are over the age of 75.

North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of easing restrictions today at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020. This new phase continues until at least 5 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020. Major changes under the order include the following: 

  • Meeting spaces in hotels, conference centers, meeting halls and reception venues may host receptions, meetings, and other functions, subject to reduced capacity limits and other restrictions. 
  • Gaming establishments may reopen, subject to reduced capacity limits. 
  • Very large outdoor facilities with a capacity of more than 10,000 guests may reopen at 7% of the facility’s total seating capacity, if they meet certain requirements.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 208 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.