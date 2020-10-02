CCHD COVID-19 Update #164 (October 2, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (October 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 2, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1761
|36
|1079
|653
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|29
|15
|2
|4
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|23,492
|21,259
|7.50%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|975
|456
|244
|43
|12
|19
|4
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|246
|182
|633
|387
|198
|113
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|73.77%
|5.44%
|19.51%
|0.45%
|0.06%
|0.77%
Thirty-six COVID-19 cases were reported today — 23 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, three in the 28638, one in 28611, and two in 28601. Six patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; one is between 40 and 64; five patients are between 65 and 75; and four patients are over the age of 75.
North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of easing restrictions today at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020. This new phase continues until at least 5 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020. Major changes under the order include the following:
- Meeting spaces in hotels, conference centers, meeting halls and reception venues may host receptions, meetings, and other functions, subject to reduced capacity limits and other restrictions.
- Gaming establishments may reopen, subject to reduced capacity limits.
- Very large outdoor facilities with a capacity of more than 10,000 guests may reopen at 7% of the facility’s total seating capacity, if they meet certain requirements.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.