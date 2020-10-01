CCHD COVID-19 Update #163 (October 1, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (October 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1725 12 1065 631 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 20 2 4 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 23,297 21,046 7.40% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 953 450 241 41 12 18 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 240 176 620 387 193 109 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 73.54% 5.53% 19.70% 0.46% 0.07% 0.72%

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and one in the 28638. Two patients are between 18 and 24; five are between 25 and 49; two patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 75; and two patients are over the age of 75.

Most North Carolina families with children are eligible for a $335 coronavirus relief payment to help with virtual schooling and childcare costs.

The $335 payment is for individuals with a dependent child who was 16 or younger at the end of 2019. People who filed a 2019 North Carolina individual income tax return reporting a qualifying child will get the payment automatically.

Those who did not file a 2019 state return because they did not exceed the state’s filing requirements (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year if married) may still be eligible for the $335 payment. However, to receive this payment, individuals must apply by October 15. For more information and to apply, visit www.NCDOR.gov.

