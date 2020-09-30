CCHD COVID-19 Update #162 (September 30, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1713 22 1065 619 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 29 19 2 4 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 23,061 20,941 7.42% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 943 446 240 41 12 18 4 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 239 174 613 385 192 107 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Caldwell County learned of its 29th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Twenty-two COVID-19 cases were reported today — 13 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, two in the 28638, and one in 28611. Two patients are under age 17; four are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; four patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; and five patients are between 65 and 75.

Today, NC Governor Roy Cooper announced plans for the state to move to Phase 3 of his plan to reopen the state on Friday, October 2, at 5 p.m. Under the plan:

Face coverings are still mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 pm curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to October 23.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.