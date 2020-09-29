CCHD COVID-19 Update #161 (September 29, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1691
|7
|1065
|598
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|23
|2
|3
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|22,974
|20,732
|7.36%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|932
|441
|238
|41
|12
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|238
|170
|608
|381
|187
|107
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|72.29%
|5.74%
|20.71%
|0.49%
|0.07%
|0.70%
Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — four in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28638, one in the 28601, and one in the 28655. One patient is under age 17; two are between 25 and 49; two patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 75; and one patient is over the age of 75.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a Secretarial Order updating visitation guidelines for nursing homes to allow indoor visitation. Indoor visitation will only be permitted in nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and in counties with a percent positive testing rate of less than 10%. Caldwell County’s percent positive testing rate stands at 7.36% today.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.