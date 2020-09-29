CCHD COVID-19 Update #161 (September 29, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1691 7 1065 598 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 23 2 3 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,974 20,732 7.36% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 932 441 238 41 12 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 238 170 608 381 187 107 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported today — four in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28638, one in the 28601, and one in the 28655. One patient is under age 17; two are between 25 and 49; two patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 75; and one patient is over the age of 75.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a Secretarial Order updating visitation guidelines for nursing homes to allow indoor visitation. Indoor visitation will only be permitted in nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and in counties with a percent positive testing rate of less than 10%. Caldwell County’s percent positive testing rate stands at 7.36% today.

