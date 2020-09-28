CCHD COVID-19 Update #160 (September 28, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 28, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1684
|18
|1046
|610
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|22
|2
|3
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|22,759
|20,671
|7.40%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|928
|441
|237
|40
|12
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|237
|170
|606
|379
|186
|106
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|72.29%
|5.74%
|20.71%
|0.49%
|0.07%
|0.70%
Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday afternoon — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, and one in the 28638. Five patients are under age 17; four are between 25 and 49; six patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; and three are between 65 and 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.