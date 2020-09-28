CCHD COVID-19 Update #160 (September 28, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 28, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Recovered Patients Active Patients 1684 18 1046 610 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 22 2 3 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,759 20,671 7.40% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 928 441 237 40 12 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 237 170 606 379 186 106 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday afternoon — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, and one in the 28638. Five patients are under age 17; four are between 25 and 49; six patients are between the ages of 50 and 64; and three are between 65 and 75.

