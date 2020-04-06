CCHD COVID-19 Update #16 (April 6, 2020)…No New Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total 11)
LENOIR, NC (April 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 6, 2020.
|Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
|COVID-19 Deaths
|COVID-19 Tests Conducted
|Negative Tests
|11
|0
|721
|601
|CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE*
|28638
|3
|28645
|8
Updated as of April 6 at 4 p.m.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6, Caldwell County remained at 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise, or help a family member or friend. Additionally, the CDC now recommends people wear a cloth face covering when they are out in public. To learn more about face coverings, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
Additional Information:
Public access has been limited to the Caldwell County Board of Elections Office. Residents who have a NC driver license or a DMV-issued ID can register to vote or update existing voter registration (change of name, address, party affiliation, etc.) online www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx or by:
- Downloading a blank voter registration form.
- Printing and completing the form.
- Returning the completed form by mail at PO Box 564, Lenoir, NC 28645.
For other services, call the Board of Elections office at 828-757-1342.
For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.