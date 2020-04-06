CCHD COVID-19 Update #16 (April 6, 2020)…No New Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total 11)

LENOIR, NC (April 6, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 6, 2020.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 11 0 721 601 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 3 28645 8

Updated as of April 6 at 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6, Caldwell County remained at 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise, or help a family member or friend. Additionally, the CDC now recommends people wear a cloth face covering when they are out in public. To learn more about face coverings, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

Additional Information:

Public access has been limited to the Caldwell County Board of Elections Office. Residents who have a NC driver license or a DMV-issued ID can register to vote or update existing voter registration (change of name, address, party affiliation, etc.) online www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx or by:

Downloading a blank voter registration form. Printing and completing the form. Returning the completed form by mail at PO Box 564, Lenoir, NC 28645.

For other services, call the Board of Elections office at 828-757-1342.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.