CCHD COVID-19 Update #159 (September 25, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 25, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1666
|6
|998
|640
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|22
|2
|3
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|22,551
|20,413
|7.39%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|918
|434
|236
|40
|12
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|232
|170
|602
|373
|183
|106
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|72.29%
|5.74%
|20.71%
|0.49%
|0.07%
|0.70%
Six COVID-19 cases were reported today — four in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28638, and one in the 28601. One patient is between 18-24; four are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between the ages of 50 and 64.
