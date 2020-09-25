CCHD COVID-19 Update #159 (September 25, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 25, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 25, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1666 6 998 640 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 22 2 3 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,551 20,413 7.39% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 918 434 236 40 12 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 232 170 602 373 183 106 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Six COVID-19 cases were reported today — four in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28638, and one in the 28601. One patient is between 18-24; four are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between the ages of 50 and 64.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.