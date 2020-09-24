CCHD COVID-19 Update #158 (September 24, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1660 12 991 641 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 21 2 3 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,394 20,229 7.41% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 914 434 235 39 12 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 232 169 598 372 183 106 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, two in the 28638, and two in the 28667. Four patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between the ages of 50 and 64.

