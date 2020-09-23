CCHD COVID-19 Update #157 (September 23, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1648 18 987 633 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 21 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,232 20,086 7.41% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 906 434 233 39 10 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 228 169 591 371 183 106 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28630, and six in the 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; five patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and four are between 65 and 74.

