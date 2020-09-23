CCHD COVID-19 Update #157 (September 23, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1648
|18
|987
|633
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|21
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|22,232
|20,086
|7.41%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|906
|434
|233
|39
|10
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|228
|169
|591
|371
|183
|106
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|72.29%
|5.74%
|20.71%
|0.49%
|0.07%
|0.70%
Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28630, and six in the 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; five patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and four are between 65 and 74.
