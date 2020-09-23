Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #157 (September 23, 2020)

By Caldwell County Health Department 9
Post Views: 3

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients
1648 18 987 633
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
28 21 2 2
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
22,232 20,086 7.41%
 
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 5 906 434 233 39 10 17 3
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
228 169 591 371 183 106
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial
72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported today — eight in the 28645 Zip code, four in the 28630, and six in the 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; five patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; and four are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 201 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.