CCHD COVID-19 Update #156 (September 22, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1630 6 984 618 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 21 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 22,095 19,872 7.37% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 898 430 227 39 10 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 224 166 586 369 179 106 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% 0.70%

Six COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, two in the 28630, and one in the 28601. Two patients are between 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.