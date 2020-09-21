CCHD COVID-19 Update #155 (September 21, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 21, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Since Last Update
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1624
|17
|976
|620
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|22
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|21,875
|19,811
|7.42%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|895
|428
|227
|38
|10
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|224
|166
|584
|367
|178
|105
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|Multi-Racial
|72.29%
|5.74%
|20.71%
|0.49%
|0.07%
|.70%
A total of 17 cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.
Two COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — both in the 28630 Zip code — and 15 cases were reported on Monday — six in the 28645; six in 28630; and three in 28638. Of all new cases, two patients are under 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; and four patients are between 50 and 64.
Caldwell County Health Department will host a Flu Drive-Thru Clinic on Saturday, September 26, from 8-11 a.m. in front of their office located at 2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir. More information about the clinic can be found at here.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.