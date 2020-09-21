CCHD COVID-19 Update #155 (September 21, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 21, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 21, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Since Last Update Recovered Patients Active Patients 1624 17 976 620 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 22 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,875 19,811 7.42% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 895 428 227 38 10 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 224 166 584 367 178 105 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian Multi-Racial 72.29% 5.74% 20.71% 0.49% 0.07% .70%

A total of 17 cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — both in the 28630 Zip code — and 15 cases were reported on Monday — six in the 28645; six in 28630; and three in 28638. Of all new cases, two patients are under 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; nine patients are between 25 and 49; and four patients are between 50 and 64.

Caldwell County Health Department will host a Flu Drive-Thru Clinic on Saturday, September 26, from 8-11 a.m. in front of their office located at 2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir. More information about the clinic can be found at here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.