CCHD COVID-19 Update #154 (September 18, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 18, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1607 12 968 611 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 28 21 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,634 19,555 7.43% 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 889 420 224 38 10 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 222 164 575 363 178 105 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 72.32% 6.31% 20.88% 0.41% 0.08%

Caldwell County learned of its 28th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was over the age of 75, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, two in the 28638, and two in the 28667. Three patients are under the age of 17; three are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

