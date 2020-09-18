CCHD COVID-19 Update #154 (September 18, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 18, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1607
|12
|968
|611
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|28
|21
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|21,634
|19,555
|7.43%
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|889
|420
|224
|38
|10
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|222
|164
|575
|363
|178
|105
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|72.32%
|6.31%
|20.88%
|0.41%
|0.08%
Caldwell County learned of its 28th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was over the age of 75, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.
Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, two in the 28638, and two in the 28667. Three patients are under the age of 17; three are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; two patients are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.