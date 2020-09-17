Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #153 (September 17, 2020)

By Caldwell County Health Department 35
Post Views: 75

LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients
1595 8 962 606
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
27 18 2 2
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
21,568 19,369 7.40%
`
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 5 884 417 222 38 8 17 3
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
219 164 572 360 176 104
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian  
72.32% 6.31% 20.88% 0.41% 0.08%  

Caldwell County learned of its 27th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Eight COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and two in the 28606. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County Health Department 197 posts 0 comments

Caldwell County Health Department offers a variety of services, including screening, diagnosis, treatment of health problems and conditions, preventive services, and community health services.