CCHD COVID-19 Update #153 (September 17, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1595 8 962 606 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 27 18 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,568 19,369 7.40% ` 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 5 884 417 222 38 8 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 219 164 572 360 176 104 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 72.32% 6.31% 20.88% 0.41% 0.08%

Caldwell County learned of its 27th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Eight COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and two in the 28606. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.