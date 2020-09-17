CCHD COVID-19 Update #153 (September 17, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 17, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1595
|8
|962
|606
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|27
|18
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|21,568
|19,369
|7.40%
|`
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|5
|884
|417
|222
|38
|8
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|219
|164
|572
|360
|176
|104
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|72.32%
|6.31%
|20.88%
|0.41%
|0.08%
Caldwell County learned of its 27th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.
Eight COVID-19 cases were reported today — five in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, and two in the 28606. One patient is under the age of 17; four are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.