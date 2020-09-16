CCHD COVID-19 Update #152 (September 16, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 16, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1587
|9
|962
|599
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|26
|21
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|21,255
|19,245
|7.41%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|3
|879
|416
|222
|38
|8
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|218
|164
|568
|359
|174
|104
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.84%
|6.40%
|21.25%
|0.43%
|0.09%
Caldwell County learned of its 26th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.
Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, three in the 28638, and one in the 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; three are between 25 and 49; one patients is between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.