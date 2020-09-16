CCHD COVID-19 Update #152 (September 16, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 16, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1587 9 962 599 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 26 21 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,255 19,245 7.41% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 3 879 416 222 38 8 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 218 164 568 359 174 104 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.84% 6.40% 21.25% 0.43% 0.09%

Caldwell County learned of its 26th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, three in the 28638, and one in the 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; three are between 25 and 49; one patients is between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

