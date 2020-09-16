Featured

CCHD COVID-19 Update #152 (September 16, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 16, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients
1587 9 962 599
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
26 21 2 2
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
21,255 19,245 7.41%
CASES BY ZIP CODE
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 3 879 416 222 38 8 17 3
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
218 164 568 359 174 104
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian
71.84% 6.40% 21.25% 0.43% 0.09%

Caldwell County learned of its 26th COVID-19-related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, three in the 28638, and one in the 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; three are between 25 and 49; one patients is between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

