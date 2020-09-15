CCHD COVID-19 Update #151 (September 15, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1578
|11
|959
|594
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|25
|22
|2
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|21,250
|19,062
|7.43%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|3
|876
|414
|219
|37
|8
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|216
|164
|565
|358
|172
|103
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.90%
|6.32%
|21.26%
|0.43%
|0.09%
Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday — six in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and two in the 28638. Two patients are between 18 and 24; five patients are between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.
