CCHD COVID-19 Update #151 (September 15, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1578 11 959 594 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 25 22 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,250 19,062 7.43% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 3 876 414 219 37 8 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 216 164 565 358 172 103 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.90% 6.32% 21.26% 0.43% 0.09%

Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday — six in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, and two in the 28638. Two patients are between 18 and 24; five patients are between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; and two patients are between 65 and 74.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.