CCHD COVID-19 Update #150 (September 14, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 14, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 14, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Since Last Update Recovered Patients Active Patients 1567 9 958 584 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 25 22 2 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 21,135 18,955 7.41% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 3 870 411 217 37 8 17 3 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 216 162 560 356 170 103 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.90% 6.32% 21.26% 0.43% 0.09%

A total of nine cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — two in the 28645 Zip code, one in 28630, and one in 28638 — and five cases were reported on Monday — two in the 28645, two in 28630, and one in 28638. Of all new cases, one patient is between 18 and 24; three patients are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

Health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urge North Carolina residents to protect themselves, their families, and those around them by getting vaccinated against Influenza as the state enters flu season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine. Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, such as people over 65, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Some of those same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

Caldwell County Health Department will host a Flu Drive-Thru Clinic on Saturday, September 26, from 8-11 a.m. in front of their office located at 2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir. More information about the clinic can be found at here.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.