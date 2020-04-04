CCHD COVID-19 Update #15 (April 4, 2020)…More Confirmed Cases In Caldwell County (total 11)

LENOIR, NC (April 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 11* 0 684 296 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 3 28645 8

*Only updated the number of positive cases. All other numbers from Friday, April 3.

Caldwell County Health Department, in collaboration with Caldwell UNC Health Care, reports six new positive case of COVID-19. Public health officials are investigating.

At the time of testing, patients were instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.

Results are from tests conducted by healthcare providers in Caldwell County. Per state regulations, all positive cases must be reported to both the local and state health departments. Providers are not required to share negative test results; however, most providers in the county continue to share the number of tests conducted and negative results.

Many people in Caldwell County are awaiting results from their COVID-19 tests. At this time, it can take up to 10 business days to receive results. NC Department of Health and Human Services recommends anyone awaiting results from their COVID-19 test talk to the healthcare provider who performed the test about when to expect results and how those results will be received.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19. For COVID-19 health-related information, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456. For general information pertaining to COVID-19, call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.