CCHD COVID-19 Update #149 (September 11, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 11, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients
1558 14 953 580
Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters
25 24 3 2
Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive
20,936 18,763 7.44%
CASES BY ZIP CODE
28624 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655
1 3 866 408 215 37 8 17 3
CASES BY AGE
0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+
216 161 557 353 169 102
CASES BY RACE
White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian
71.90% 6.32% 21.26% 0.43% 0.09%

Caldwell County learned of its 25th COVID-19-related death today. The patient was over the age of 75 and had underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — four in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, and one in the 28606. Three patients are under the age of 17; six are between 25 and 49; and five patients are between 50 and 64.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

