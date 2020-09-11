CCHD COVID-19 Update #149 (September 11, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 11, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 11, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1558
|14
|953
|580
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|25
|24
|3
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|20,936
|18,763
|7.44%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28624
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|3
|866
|408
|215
|37
|8
|17
|3
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|216
|161
|557
|353
|169
|102
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.90%
|6.32%
|21.26%
|0.43%
|0.09%
Caldwell County learned of its 25th COVID-19-related death today. The patient was over the age of 75 and had underlying conditions. To be counted by the county as a COVID-19-related death, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a cause of death and the patient must have tested positive for the virus prior to their death.
Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — four in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, and one in the 28606. Three patients are under the age of 17; six are between 25 and 49; and five patients are between 50 and 64.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.