CCHD COVID-19 Update #147 (September 9, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1496
|2
|934
|538
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|24
|22
|3
|2
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|20,596
|18,339
|7.26%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|2
|840
|387
|208
|34
|7
|17
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|211
|153
|533
|337
|165
|97
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.90%
|6.32%
|21.26%
|0.43%
|0.09%
Two COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — one in the 28645 Zip code and one in 28630. Both patients are between the ages of 65 and 74.
Eighteen patients were added to the recovered count bringing the total recovered patients to 934. The number of active patients now stands at 538, the fewest active patients since July 27.
To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work or school, patients must meet all of the following criteria:
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Improvement of other symptoms
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605.