CCHD COVID-19 Update #147 (September 9, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1496 2 934 538 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 24 22 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 20,596 18,339 7.26% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 2 840 387 208 34 7 17 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 211 153 533 337 165 97 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.90% 6.32% 21.26% 0.43% 0.09%

Two COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County — one in the 28645 Zip code and one in 28630. Both patients are between the ages of 65 and 74.

Eighteen patients were added to the recovered count bringing the total recovered patients to 934. The number of active patients now stands at 538, the fewest active patients since July 27.

To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work or school, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.