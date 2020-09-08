CCHD COVID-19 Update #146 (September 8, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 8, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1494 2 916 554 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 24 21 3 2 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 20,423 18,293 7.32% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 2 839 386 208 34 7 17 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 211 153 533 337 163 97 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.62% 6.29% 21.57% 0.44% 0.09%

Today, Caldwell County Health Department identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the Caldwell County Courthouse and learned of two COVID-19-related deaths.

Five COVID-19 cases are linked to the courthouse. NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological link between cases.

Caldwell County Health Department and court officials have worked closely together to stop the spread of the virus in the facility.

“We are aware of the situation and are following the guidelines of the CDC in dealing with the virus,” said District Attorney Scott Reilly. “We continue to follow Judge (Robert) Ervin’s order in regard to social distancing in the courthouse as we attempt to maintain functions of the courts without putting members of the public at risk. We wish all those affected by COVID-19 a speedy recovery.””

Anyone who has visited the Caldwell County Courthouse in the last 10 days should monitor for COVID-like symptoms. Symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The county’s 23rd and 24th deaths were reported today. Both patients were over the age of 75, had been hospitalized, and were reported to have underlying health conditions.

Two cases were reported today both in the 28630 Zip and between the 25 and 49.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.