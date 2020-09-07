CCHD COVID-19 Update #145 (September 7, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 7, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Since Last Update Recovered Patients Active Patients 1492 16 915 555 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 22 22 3 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 20,165 18,054 7.40% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 2 839 384 208 34 7 17 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 211 153 531 337 163 97 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.62% 6.29% 21.57% 0.44% 0.09%

A total of 16 cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.

Nine COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — two in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, two in 28611, and two in 28601 — and seven cases on Monday — two in the 28645, two in 28630, one in the 28638, and two in 28611.

Of all new cases, five patients are under the age of 17; six patients are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.