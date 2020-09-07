CCHD COVID-19 Update #145 (September 7, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 7, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 7, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Since Last Update
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1492
|16
|915
|555
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|22
|22
|3
|1
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|20,165
|18,054
|7.40%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|2
|839
|384
|208
|34
|7
|17
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|211
|153
|531
|337
|163
|97
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.62%
|6.29%
|21.57%
|0.44%
|0.09%
A total of 16 cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.
Nine COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — two in the 28645 Zip code, three in 28630, two in 28611, and two in 28601 — and seven cases on Monday — two in the 28645, two in 28630, one in the 28638, and two in 28611.
Of all new cases, five patients are under the age of 17; six patients are between 25 and 49; three patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.