CCHD COVID-19 Update #144 (September 4, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 4, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1476
|11
|872
|582
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|22
|22
|3
|1
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|20,165
|17,990
|7.32%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|2
|835
|379
|207
|32
|7
|13
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|206
|153
|525
|334
|162
|96
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.62%
|6.29%
|21.57%
|0.44%
|0.09%
Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, five in 282638, one in 28601, and one in 28606. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between the ages of 25 and 49; and one is between 50 and 64.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 872. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet the following criteria:
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared
- At least 24 hours have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)
The Caldwell County Health Department reminds people to follow the 3 Ws — wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands frequently — over the Labor Day Weekend.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.