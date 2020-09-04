CCHD COVID-19 Update #144 (September 4, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 4, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 4, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1476 11 872 582 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 22 22 3 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 20,165 17,990 7.32% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 2 835 379 207 32 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 206 153 525 334 162 96 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.62% 6.29% 21.57% 0.44% 0.09%

Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported today — three in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, five in 282638, one in 28601, and one in 28606. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between the ages of 25 and 49; and one is between 50 and 64.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 872. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 24 hours have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

The Caldwell County Health Department reminds people to follow the 3 Ws — wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands frequently — over the Labor Day Weekend.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.