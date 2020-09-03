CCHD COVID-19 Update #143 (September 3, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 3, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1465 5 842 601 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 22 19 3 1 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 19,961 17,756 7.34% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 832 378 202 311 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 205 151 520 333 160 96 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.99% 6.03% 21.45% 0.44% 0.09%

Today, Caldwell County confirmed its 22nd COVID-19-related death. The patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 49, was reported to have underlying conditions.

The Health Department also identified a COVID-19 cluster at Marx LLC in Hudson. Eight Caldwell County residents who work at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological linkage between cases.

Marx LLC has been working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department. Steve Connor, CFO/CPA for Marx, LLC & MTJ American, released the following statement:

“Despite our best efforts to follow CDC guidelines with regards to Covid-19, Marx LLC has recently been notified of a cluster of Covid-19 cases within the company. As a producer of medical and behavior health mattresses, Marx LLC has remained open since the initial shutdown and has required face coverings for all employees. Hand sanitizing stations are present throughout the facility and we regularly use disinfectant to clean surfaces that are commonly used including work surfaces, doorknobs, and light switches. Face coverings have been made available each day to employees, guests, and customers who enter our facility. Starting in May, we have been monitoring the temperatures of each employee at the start of the workday. Since learning of a positive case, Marx LLC directed possibly exposed employees to leave, be tested and follow Health Department protocols. Due to our practices and response, we believe the spread was contained and have not been notified of any new positive test in 12 days. We are committed to the health and safety of everyone at Marx LLC, their families, and our community so we will continue to encourage our employees to wash their hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing where possible.”

Five COVID-19 cases were reported today — one in the 28645 Zip code, one in the 28630, two in 282638, and one in 28601. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between the ages of 25 and 49; and one is between 50 and 64.

