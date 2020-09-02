CCHD COVID-19 Update #142 (September 2, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1460 25 839 600 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 21 18 3 0 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 19,707 17,572 7.41% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 831 377 200 30 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 203 151 518 332 160 96 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.68% 6.09% 21.68% 0.45% 0.09%

Today, Caldwell County confirmed its 21st COVID-19-related death. The patient, who was over the age of 75, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions.

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in the 28630, and seven in 282638. Three patients are under the age of 17; four patients are between 18 and 24; 12 are between the ages of 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.