CCHD COVID-19 Update #142 (September 2, 2020)
LENOIR, NC (September 2, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Cases Reported Today
|Recovered Patients
|Active Patients
|1460
|25
|839
|600
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Active Outbreaks
|Active Clusters
|21
|18
|3
|0
|Total Tested
|Total Negative
|% Patients Tested Positive
|19,707
|17,572
|7.41%
|CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28606
|28645
|28630
|28638
|28601
|28667
|28611
|28655
|1
|831
|377
|200
|30
|7
|13
|1
|CASES BY AGE
|0-17
|18-24
|25-49
|50-64
|65-74
|75+
|203
|151
|518
|332
|160
|96
|CASES BY RACE
|White
|African American
|Hispanic
|Asian
|American Indian
|71.68%
|6.09%
|21.68%
|0.45%
|0.09%
Today, Caldwell County confirmed its 21st COVID-19-related death. The patient, who was over the age of 75, was hospitalized and reported to have underlying conditions.
Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were reported today — 10 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in the 28630, and seven in 282638. Three patients are under the age of 17; four patients are between 18 and 24; 12 are between the ages of 25 and 49; two are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.
For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.