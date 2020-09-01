CCHD COVID-19 Update #141 (September 1, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (September 1, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Today Recovered Patients Active Patients 1435 2 808 607 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 20 20 3 0 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 19,560 17,355 7.34% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 821 369 193 30 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 200 147 506 330 159 93 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.68% 6.09% 21.68% 0.45% 0.09%

Two COVID-19 cases were reported today — both in the 28645 Zip code and between the ages of 25 and 49.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department