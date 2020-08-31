CCHD COVID-19 Update #140 (August 31, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (August 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 31, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Cases Reported Since Last Update Recovered Patients Active Patients 1433 17 800 613 Deaths Hospitalized Active Outbreaks Active Clusters 20 21 3 0 Total Tested Total Negative % Patients Tested Positive 19,342 17,339 7.41% CASES BY ZIP CODE 28606 28645 28630 28638 28601 28667 28611 28655 1 819 369 193 30 7 13 1 CASES BY AGE 0-17 18-24 25-49 50-64 65-74 75+ 200 147 504 330 159 93 CASES BY RACE White African American Hispanic Asian American Indian 71.18% 5.88% 22.39% 0.47% 0.09%

A total of 17 cases have been reported to the Caldwell County Health Department since Friday afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday — four in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, and one in 28638 — and 10 cases on Monday — five in the 28645; two in 28630; and three in the 28638.

Of all new cases, three patients are under the age of 17; three patients are between 25 and 49; nine patients are between 50 and 64; one patient is between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

For information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Hospitalized – The number of hospitalized patients is not cumulative. It is the number of patients from Caldwell County currently hospitalized, regardless of what county they are hospitalized in.

“Also, if you follow the state numbers, you will notice we are reporting fewer cases than the state shows for our county. We report cases once the health care provider who conducted the test shares pertinent patient information and confirms test results. Until we receive that information, we do not add cases to our log.

Remember, we only report cases for patients who live in Caldwell County. Cases are counted by patient, not the number of times the patient tests positive.” Caldwell County Health Department